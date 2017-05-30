Sunshine and warmer conditions arrive

We closed out the holiday weekend on a fairly pleasant note with many of us seeing a good deal of sunshine. A few spotty showers were seen though as we were under the influence of a low pressure center off to our NE. The clouds and moisture quickly waned overnight and mostly clear skies will be seen to start off our Tuesday. High pressure will continue to build in giving us ample amounts of sunshine right through Wednesday. Our temperatures will be a touch warmer than what they were Memorial Day due to more sunshine.

Highs will be cresting into the mid 70s today with upper 70s expected tomorrow afternoon. We'll see a few more clouds Thursday as a warm front begins to lift into the area. This will increase our storm chances and keep them around until the cold front moves through early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday with upper 80s expected Friday. We then begin to fall closer to average behind the front with highs in the 70s through the weekend into next week. The latter half of the weekend looks much nicer with more sun as high pressure starts to take back over heading into Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer