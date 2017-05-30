HealthBeat 4: One Siouxland center puts mental health care front and center

Sioux Rivers Regional Assessment and Stabilization Center wants to help those who don't have hope to get back on their feet -- judgment free.

Located just off Outer Drive on Division Street in Sioux City, the Sioux Rivers Regional Assessment and Stabilization Center offers a place for individuals having a mental health crisis to go.

This voluntary, confidential center offers care 24/7.

Patients must be refereed to the center by a family member, law enforcement, physician or oneself.

There are a few requirements to be referred to the center.

Patients must be over the age of 18, have a mental health diagnosis and experiencing a mental health crisis or discomfort.

"Mental health is not anything you can help, a depression is not anything you can help, anxiety is not anything you can help and if you need help getting through that, this is the place to come," said Penni Chesmore, RN, Director at Sioux Rivers Regional Assessment and Stabilization Center.

Upon arrival, Chesmore explains patients are put under observation by the medical and mental health staff for 23 hours.

"We'll do a through intake," said Chesmore, "We'll talk about where they live, what the problems are, what they're feeling. They've probably been diagnosed from a therapist at one point so we will find out what they're diagnosis is, who their therapist is and all that information."

Patients can stay at the center for up to 5 days if the patient feels he or she isn't ready to return to the community.

While at the center, patients will attend a number of group therapy sessions as well as group activities.

The center works in conjunction with Siouxland Mental Health which Chesmore says it extremely fortunate.

"Because a lot of crisis centers from around the United States don't have the physicians and the providers 24/7; and we do. We can call them, run referrals by them, etc.," said Penni Chesmore, RN, Director at Sioux Rivers Regional Assessment and Stabilization Center.

The 24/7 staff includes a registered nurse with experience in behavioral health as well as a behavioral health tech.

Chesmore wants potential patients in the community to know the center is a warm and inviting place that wants to help you back on your feet.

"Let's figure out what's going on and lets adapt to that particular crisis and lets get through it together," said Chesmore.

More about Sioux Rivers Regional Assessment & Stabilization Center

Patients receive three meals a day while at the center. There are nine beds for patients who stay longer than the 23 hours. In order to be a patient at the clinic you must be a resident of Sioux, Plymouth or Woodbury County.

Contact ASC at 712-560-7996 or visit www.SiouxRivers.com