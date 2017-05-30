Three Mile Island nuclear plant to close

Three Mile Island in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania is shutting down.

Exelon, the energy company that runs the nuclear power plant says it will close around September 2019 - barring a last-second policy shift by state officials to include nuclear power in the state's alternative-energy ambitions.

Nuclear power is not among the 16 clean power sources listed in Pennsylvania's energy portfolio, making three mile island less competitive than solar, wind and hydroelectric plants.

The company said 675 workers at the plant would lose their jobs along with another 1,500 contractors.

In 1979, Three Mile Island was the site of the country's worst nuclear accident.