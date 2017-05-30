Reynolds to lead agriculture trade mission to China in July - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Reynolds to lead agriculture trade mission to China in July

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to lead a trade mission to China this summer that will focus on agriculture.
   
Reynolds announced Tuesday that she and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups will travel to China between July 19 and July 28 to meet with government officials and industry partners.
   
Reynolds says the delegation will emphasize Iowa's corn, pork, soy, beef, egg, poultry, dairy and turkey industries to open up trade opportunities.
   
The group will also visit former Gov. Terry Branstad, who resigned recently from office and is now the U.S. ambassador to China. He'll be based in Beijing when the group arrives in China.
   
The participating agricultural organizations will fund the trip, including Reynolds' expenses. Reynolds says the setup is not unusual.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.