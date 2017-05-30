University of Nebraska to seek tuition increase, budget cuts - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

University of Nebraska to seek tuition increase, budget cuts

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The University of Nebraska is proposing a tuition increase, cuts to its operating budget and the elimination of more than 100 jobs to compensate for a state revenue shortfall.
   
University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds outlined the plan Tuesday that he will submit to the Board of Regents.
   
The proposal includes a $10 to $12 increase per credit hour for a typical in-state undergraduate student, followed by another increase of $6 to 7.50 per hour the following year.
   
Bounds says the university will try to cut jobs through attrition and plans to cut up to $30 million from its operations budget.
   
He says administrators tried to avoid cuts that would harm academic programs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.