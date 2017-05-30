Omaha, NE man sentenced to death by panel of judges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Omaha, NE man sentenced to death by panel of judges

OMAHA, NE - (WOWT) -

After meeting two weeks ago, a panel of three judges have sentenced Nikko Jenkins to death.

Jenkins was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder for the August 2013 shooting deaths in and around Omaha of Juan Uribe-Pena, Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz, Curtis Bradford and Andrea Kruger in three separate attacks.

Kruger was his final victim. Prosecutors say Jenkins pulled Kruger from her car, shot her four times in the street and then stole her vehicle.

Jenkins pleaded no contest in 2014, but his sentencing has been delayed for years because of concerns about his mental competency.

Read more here: http://www.wowt.com/content/news/Nikko-Jenkins--425337014.html

