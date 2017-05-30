Counterfeit Bills in Siouxland

Every single day fake money is being used Siouxland businesses.

The bills are becoming harder and harder to spot and they're coming in small sizes.

"Depending on the situation, it's relatively easy to pass a fake bill. Your clerks, like I said, they're busy. You catch them during rush hour, they're just trying to keep up with the surge of customers that's coming in. They don't have the time to check five dollar bills, ten dollar bills. They may take the time to check a fifty and a hundred," says Det. William Nice with Sioux City Police.

Police say they see fake smaller bills like 1's and 5's instead of larger bills because its much harder to catch onto.

Just having a counterfeit bill on you can land you in some trouble.

Possessing a counterfeit is a felony.

But, what should you do if you find out you unknowingly possess?

"Encourage them to call the police. 'Hey call the police.' Ok, that way we can come and talk to them and determine what their involvement is. They may have gotten it from change from another store, they may have gotten it from a friend, they may have found it on the street thinking its a great day they found money in the street. But, in the end let us talk to you, let us determine whats going on," says Det. Nice.

If your bill is fake, police will take it and you won't see that money again.

They will the launch an investigation and try to get to the bottom of it.

There's a few ways you and clerks can determine if a bill is fake.

"There's all kinds of security marks in the money. There's the security strip that will have the money denomination on it. Your pen is a tool but, remember, my advice to the cashiers is it's just a tool. It's not always going to catch fake money because money can be washed and reprinted so the bills come up marking as though they're good. Check the security strips, check the watermark, check the the quality of the paper." says Det. Nice.

Police say while businesses across Siouxland are seeing fake bills, it's usually a small amount of money.