A Sioux City man is behind bars after police say he assaulted several people, including an 11 year old and 12 year old, during a drunken fight.

35-year old J-T Ring is charged with child endangerment with injury, simple assault and simple domestic assault.

According to police, Ring got into an argument with several family members at their home yesterday afternoon.

In the police report, the 12-year old took away alcohol from Ring.

It was then Ring punched and choked the 12-year old, punched the 11 year old and pushed the mother of the 11 year old.

Ring is in the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

His next court date is June 9.