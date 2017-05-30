Sioux City man accused of biting a person

A Sioux City man is behind bars after police say he bit a person and damaged vehicles outside of a hospital.

31-year old Todd Eriksen is charged with criminal mischief, aggravated assault and serious assault.

According to police on May 28 Eriksen was throwing rocks at vehicles outside of UnityPoint-St. Lukes in Sioux City.

Before he left the hospital, police say Eriksen bit a medical professional, scratched the person's neck, and shoved and dragged another medical professional.

When he was taken into custody, he was brought back to the hospital where he continued to argue with medical staff and officers.

He is in Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

His next court date is June 8.