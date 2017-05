A Denison, Iowa man will spend at least 5 years in prison, and face a $5 million fine for conspiring to distribute meth.

29-year old Ismael Moreno pled guilty to to the charge in federal court in Sioux City.

During his plea hearing, Moreno admitted his involvement in distributing at least 200 grams of meth from October of 2015 to September of 20-16.

On August 4 of 20-16, he transported half a pound of meth from Denison to Minnesota.