CENTSABLE HEALTH: 8 ways to make greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a key ingredient in the Mediterranean Diet.

It is thicker and creamier than regular yogurt since most of the whey has been strained out, and it has a delicious tangy flavor.

Plus, it contains twice the protein of regular yogurt and less lactose as well.

Eaten plain, it's a perfect snack.

Used in cooking, it lightens, moistens, and supports fresh flavors.

And it serves as an excellent stand-in for mayonnaise and sour cream.

Here are some easy ways to use it:

1. Mix Greek yogurt with lemon juice and capers to create a sublime sauce for salmon.

2. Top a bowl of oatmeal or granola with Greek yogurt and fresh berries. Or, layer granola, Greek yogurt, and fresh fruit in a glass to make a breakfast parfait.

3. Spoon Greek yogurt on top of a dish of roasted vegetables.

4. Combine Greek yogurt with minced garlic, fresh herbs, and extra-virgin olive oil for an instant salad dressing.

5. Make a delicious dressing for chicken or seafood salad by combining Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, and dried or chopped, fresh tarragon.

6. Blend Greek yogurt with honey, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a dash of cinnamon to make a quick sauce for berries or peaches.

7. Use Greek yogurt instead of cream in cold soups.

8. Make a smoothie using Greek yogurt, fresh or frozen berries, and ice