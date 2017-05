A big honor today for students from the Cherokee Community School District.

Tuesday, four 8th graders took part in the wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

They are part of a group of 33 8th graders on an educational tour to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

They arrived on Sunday and will return to northwest Iowa on Thursday.

The students were Trinity Coombs, Elizabeth Ellis, Reuben Anderson, and Joshua Lauck.