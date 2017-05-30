More nice weather coming Wednesday

It's been a beautiful day across the region with highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

The wind was still a little strong today but that wind will settle down tonight and lead to cool lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will not be as windy as today with temperatures pretty similar to today meaning another day in the 70s for all of us.

By Wednesday night, we can't rule out a couple of thunderstorms trying to form although it's still a relatively small chance at this point.

Most of Thursday will be dry but a little warmer with highs closer to the 80-degree mark and we may go into the upper 80s by Friday.

Both Thursday night and Friday night give us a chance of a few thunderstorms and we'll keep a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday as well.

Sunday and Monday turns quieter again with highs both days in the low 70s.