A massive volcano eruption in Alaska was captured on a U.S. weather satellite.

That white explosion cloud is the Bogoslof volcano that erupted on Sunday.

The eruption lasted for 50 minutes and geologists say more explosions are possible.

The volcano sent ashes at least 35-thousand feet in the air, leading to aviation alerts in the area.

Bogoslof is on major aviation routes - and volcanic ash can damage plane engines.

These images were captured by a satellite from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.