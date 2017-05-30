Students organize "Red Sand Project" to promote awareness of Human Trafficking

With 36 million trafficking victims globally...some right here in Siouxland, local high school students are taking action.

More than 600 students at West High School participated in the "Red Sand Project" today. With red sand package bags in hand, the students filled in cracks in front of their school doing their part to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Sophomore Sara Waldner was so bothered by human trafficking taking place here in Siouxland, she organized this "Red Sand Project" herself to promote awareness.

"It happens here, one in four teens are picked up within 48 hours after running away, and there are quite a few children who run away here so it's very, very scary, I have brothers and sisters and I can't imagine that happening to them," said Sarah Waldner, Sophomore, West High School.

Creators of The Red Sand Project say trafficking victims are often hidden in plain sight, so awareness is key.

Students say, awareness has taken hold. "I see it everyday, you can drive downtown and you will see a few people here and there, you will see it online and you don't think it is so close to home but really it is across the street," said Braxton Howe, Sophomore, West High School.

Teen runaways are a prime target for traffickers; 1 in four runaways become victims of human trafficking.

If you would like to get involved in the movement to fight Human Trafficking in Siouxland, you can reach out to the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking at 712/281-4840.

You can visit RedSandProject.com, #redsandproject.