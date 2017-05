The Iowa State Patrol Area B Tactical Team assisted Drug and Narcotics Enforcement and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office with a federal search warrant in Westside, Iowa Tuesday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the incident turned into a barricade situation.

After several hours, they say numerous attempts were made to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.

When these attempts were not successful chemical munitions were used to resolve the incident.

A short time later, the male suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.