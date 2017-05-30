Bishop Heelan girls fall in girls soccer regionals

A goal with 17 minutes left to play didn't make up enough ground from the first half.

#12 Bishop Heelan loses to #13 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-2.

Just a short four minutes into regulation, the Crusaders' Lexie Stolen got behind the defense and put the ball in the back of the net to put Bishop Heelan up 1-0.

CBAL had its own answer prepared. Julia Wagoner took it herself later in the half and launched a shot from long range that found the corner of the net.

CBAL added another goal later and led the Crusaders 3-1 at halftime.

Callie Doohen added a goal of her own in the second half but it wasn't enough.

Bishop Heelan ends its season with a 10-7 record.