Two Tanzanian bus crash survivors are released from the hospital

"It's just been an awesome day today because we have been celebrating the progress of these three students," said Jon Gerdts, executive director of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries USA.

Three children have come a long way since being involved in a tragedy no one would ever want to experience.

They were the only ones out of 39 people who survived a deadly bus crash in Tanzania earlier this month.

Because of STEMM and local doctors, the kids were given the opportunity to receive emergency surgery at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

"We had three heroic warrior medical people who helped at the time of the crash and beginning to think well we saved them from death, but we saved them for what," said Gerdts.

The answer was hope through medical care thousands of miles away in Siouxland.

It's been a process that has led to promising results.

"They were released last Thursday, two of them, Wilson and Sadia to the Ronald McDonald House and they really enjoy their new environment," said Gerdts.

Officials behind the recovery say Sadia was concerned about ever walking again, and now she can do so.

The third crash survivor, Doreen, is still in the hospital recovering from major spinal surgery.

"Today, both Wilson and Sadia and their moms came up to the hospital for some physical therapy and they stopped into Doreen's room and we had a whole wonderful get together," said Gerdts.

But Doreen's recovery will still take some time.

"She's going to have a lot of spinal rehabilitation and getting all of that healed and and going forward," said Gerdts."She does have some paralysis in her legs and our hope is that with the right kind of therapy she will be able to continue to advance."

With the recovery they have already seen, nothing seems impossible at this point for these three miracles.

There is a "Miracle Kids Scholarship Fund" that was started to raise money for the three kids to get them through college.

For anyone interested in donating, you can send checks to STEMM made out to "Miracle Kids Scholarship Fund" at P.O. Box 871, Sioux City, IA 51102.

You can also drop off cash or checks at the STEMM office downtown at 518 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, IA 51101.

If you would like to donate online with a credit card, you can go to: http://stemm.org/