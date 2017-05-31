Explorers extend winning streak to 8, shut out Fargo-Moorhead 7-0

After winning game one of their road series against the Redhawks, the Explorers shut Fargo-Moorhead out in game two, 7-0.

Nate Samson, Jon Nogowski, LeVon Washington, Dylan Kelly, and Nick Flair all had RBI's for the X's. Kelly had two on the night.

Scoring got started in the 4th inning, Nogowski knocked a double off the right-center field wall that brought Samson around to score.

The X's cracked the game wide open in the 6th inning. A bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Samson was the start to a five-run inning.

Reed Pfannenstein dominated on the bump. Pfannenstein got Charlie Valerio to bounce into a 3-6-3 double play in the bottom of the fourth to end a minor threat and keep the Redhawks scoreless.

Pfannenstein allowed just four hits on seven innings with three strikeouts.

The Explorers extend their winning streak to eight games with the win.

Game three of the series is Wednesday night at 7 p.m.