Jury selection begins in the Beef Products Incorporated lawsuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury selection begins in the Beef Products Incorporated lawsuit against ABC News

Posted:
ELK POINT, SD (KTIV) -

Jury selection begins Wednesday in Elk Point, South Dakota for the nearly two billion dollar defamation lawsuit of Beef Products Incorporated against ABC.

The Dakota Dunes-based company claims ABC News and reporter Jim Avila damaged the reputation of BPI's lean finely textured beef in several reports in 2012.

BPI closed three of its four plants after the reports, putting hundreds of people out of work.

A pool of 400 potential jurors will be called to the Union County Courthouse Wednesday .

Jury selection is expected to be done by Friday.

The trial is set to begin on Monday and last eight weeks.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.