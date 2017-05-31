Jury selection begins in the Beef Products Incorporated lawsuit against ABC News

Jury selection begins Wednesday in Elk Point, South Dakota for the nearly two billion dollar defamation lawsuit of Beef Products Incorporated against ABC.

The Dakota Dunes-based company claims ABC News and reporter Jim Avila damaged the reputation of BPI's lean finely textured beef in several reports in 2012.

BPI closed three of its four plants after the reports, putting hundreds of people out of work.

A pool of 400 potential jurors will be called to the Union County Courthouse Wednesday .

Jury selection is expected to be done by Friday.

The trial is set to begin on Monday and last eight weeks.

