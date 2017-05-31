Explosion kills at least 80, injures more than 300 in Afghanista - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explosion kills at least 80, injures more than 300 in Afghanistan

Posted:
KABUL, Afghanistan (NBC) -

A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of the Afghan capital Wednesday, killing at least 80 people and injuring more than 300.

The target of the suicide car bombing was not immediately known but the Public Health Ministry said most of the casualties were civilians.

The German embassy suffered extensive damage in the explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but both the Taliban and ISIS have staged large-scale attacks in Kabul in the past.

