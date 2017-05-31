Google lists the most misspelled words in each state - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Google lists the most misspelled words in each state

Posted:
(CNN) -

The Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place this week in Washington

In honor of those who may not be a great speller, Google has released its list of America's most misspelled words by state this year.

Take a look at the graphic.

It shows the most misspelled words of 2017 based on "how to spell" searches.

The most popular words on the list is pneumonia and beautiful.

They had the most searches at four states each. Other words on the list -- schedule, tomorrow and vacuum.

