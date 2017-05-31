Beautiful Hump Day across the area

After a beautiful start to the workweek after the holiday weekend, conditions continue to stay pleasant as we step into Wednesday. Highs will be even warmer than what they were yesterday with the influence of more sunshine. Temperatures will be climbing into the 70s for many of us with upper 70s here in Sioux City. A few more clouds will move in tonight as a warm front pushes through the region. This could spark up a couple isolated thunderstorms but these are looking very widely spread.

We'll keep the slight chance of a storm around tomorrow but most of the area looks to stay dry with highs cresting into the lower 80s as southerly flow takes over. Again we remain a bit unsettled with isolated nighttime storms heading into the day on Friday. Highs will be the warmest of the next 7 on our Friday with temps near 90° expected. The trailing cold front finally moves through Saturday and this will cool us down just a touch. Temperatures continue their cooling trend through the rest of the weekend with quieter conditions heading into next week. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies as we step through Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer