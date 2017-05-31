Parts of Europe hit by severe storms

Gusty winds blasting parts of Europe as severe storms ripped through.

Parts of Europe have dealt with some severe weather recently.

Strong winds and rain lashed the German capital on Tuesday.

The heavy rain flooded subway stations and left people running for cover.

The rain also brought a sudden end to record hot temperatures in the city.

Storm warnings were issued around the country as storm fronts brought high winds, rain and even hail to parts of the country.

A hailstorm swept through a town in northern Spain Monday.

In just ten minutes the hail storm colored the town of Agreda in white.

Firefighters were called in the clear the roads.

The hail caused damage to some buildings.

The storm also caused temperatures to drop.