Parts of Europe hit by severe storms - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Parts of Europe hit by severe storms

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Gusty winds blasting parts of Europe as severe storms ripped through. Gusty winds blasting parts of Europe as severe storms ripped through.
(NBC News) -

Parts of Europe have dealt with some severe weather recently.
Strong winds and rain lashed the German capital on Tuesday.

The heavy rain flooded subway stations and left people running for cover.

The rain also brought a sudden end to record hot temperatures in the city.

Storm warnings were issued around the country as storm fronts brought high winds, rain and even hail to parts of the country.

A hailstorm swept through a town in northern Spain Monday.

In just ten minutes the hail storm colored the town of Agreda in white.

Firefighters were called in the clear the roads.

The hail caused damage to some buildings.

The storm also caused temperatures to drop.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.