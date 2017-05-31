NASA announces new mission to the sun

NASA announced a historic new mission Wednesday, one where the agency plans to fly closer to the sun than ever before.



Scientists announced the mission, named the Parker Solar Probe, at the University of Chicago in Illinois.



It will be the first time the agency has flown a probe directly into our sun's atmosphere.



The probe will fly to within four million miles of the sun's surface.



The $1.5 billion mission will launch in 2018 and provide new data on solar activity, which could help scientists better forecast major space-weather events that impact life on Earth.



Scientists say the information will help protect a society increasingly dependent on technology from the threats of space weather.



The sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona, is unstable and produces solar wind, which is a stream of charged particles flowing constantly from the sun.



The corona also has eruptions that can send magnetized material toward earth.



A study by the National Academy of Sciences estimated that without advance warning, a huge solar event could cause two trillion dollars in damage in the U.S. alone.



Such an event could leave the eastern seaboard of the U.S. without power for an entire year.



Edward "Rocky" Kolb, with the Univ. of Chicago said, "We look forward to finding answers to those questions through the data the solar probe will send to us. But even more we look forward to new questions that will arise from those answers that will point us to even more exciting discoveries."



Nicola Fox, a Parker Solar Probe Mission scientist said,"Solar probe is going to be the hottest, fastest mission. I like to call it the coolest hottest mission under the sun. We are going to be moving at blistering temperatures and going up into the corona."



The mission is named in honor of Eugene Parker, an astrophysicist who predicted the existence of solar wind.