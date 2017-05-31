City of Whiting, IA issues boil water advisory - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City of Whiting, IA issues boil water advisory

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) -

City officials in Whiting, Iowa have issued a boil water advisory after a water main break. 

Officials said it is for residents on the east side of town, east of K45. 

If you have questions, call city hall at 712-455-2414. 

