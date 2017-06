UPDATE:

The water boil advisory in Whiting, Iowa has been lifted, this according to city officials.

The advisory was lifted as of 1 p.m. Friday.

PREVIOUSLY:

City officials in Whiting, Iowa have issued a boil water advisory after a water main break.



Officials said it is for residents on the east side of town, east of K45.



If you have questions, call city hall at 712-455-2414.