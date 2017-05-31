Allergies on the rise in Siouxland

This past weekend windy weather kicked up dust, causing allergies to flair up for many Siouxlanders.

But, the dust isn't the only thing causing watery eyes and scratchy throats.

As soon as you step outside things like grass, pollen and even trees can cause symptoms of allergies.

There are a few things you can use to clear up your symptoms, including over the counter products and shots.

If you have allergies, don't worry, health professionals say it's one of the most common chronic diseases out there.

"Allergies are the human response to fighting off something that they feel is foreign. SO, the body just takes and creates this immune response, or IGE, it's called, to fight off what they feel is this allergen that is occurring. So, it can occur to anything, anytime" says Cindy Lewin with UnityPoint Family Medical Clinic.

Nurse practitioners tell me the best way to avoid getting allergies is to avoid whatever irritates you.