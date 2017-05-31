Sioux City woman sentenced to five years for stabbing boyfriend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City woman sentenced to five years for stabbing boyfriend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A judge has sentenced a Sioux City woman to five-years in prison for stabbing her boyfriend three times.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, 39-year old Natasha Drappeaux pleaded guilty to a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Serious Injury.

In exchange for her guilty plea, a charge of Willful Injury against Drappeaux was dropped.

Back on March 2nd, police say Drappeaux was involved in an argument with her boyfriend when she produced a knife and stabbed him three times.

It happened at the Ida Apartments, at 1901 Pierce Street.

The victim survived.

