Warmth and humidity about to return

It's been another beautiful day on what has been a beautiful stretch of weather across the area.

Some changes are getting closer.

The first little change tonight could include a couple of thunderstorms in southwest Siouxland although most of the area will stay dry.

Then the next change will be the warmer and more humid conditions that start to move in tomorrow as highs will head into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By late in the day on Thursday, a few thunderstorms could form with a couple trying to become a bit strong.

Those storms probably won't stick around for very long and then even more warmth and humidity move in for Friday when highs are going to be getting into the upper 80s and dew points will be in the 60s.

Friday night gives us another chance of a few thunderstorms and we'll still have a slight chance of some storms during the day on Saturday as well.

Sunday clear out better and it will start getting very nice again as highs from Sunday through the middle of next week will be in the 75 to 80 degree range.

At this point, the beginning of next week also gives us a drier weather pattern again.