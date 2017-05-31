Sioux City Summer Bandshell concerts ready to kick off the 2017 season

Summer is almost here, and with it comes the Sioux City summer band shell concerts.

The Sioux City Municipal Band will start their 2017 season of free concerts this Sunday.

There will be 8 weeks of free music on Sunday nights for the public.

And to kick off the season, Sunday will be a children's themed night.

There will be a variety of music from movies like "Moana" and "The Polar Express."

For this concert the band is asking the public to bring something special with them.

"We're inviting people to bring new stuffed animals and donate them and then the band will then donate them to both to Mercy Medical Center to the child advocacy center at Mercy and to UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's," said band shell host, Dave Madsen."

Click on the link below to get more details bout the concerts this summer and for additional information.

https://www.facebook.com/siouxcitymunicipalband/

