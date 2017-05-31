Loess Hills Elementary school celebrates fifth graders last day of school

Students at Sioux City's public schools are officially out for the summer.

At Loess Hills Elementary today, fifth graders had their graduation ceremony.

They then got to have some fun playing a game of kickball against staff and teachers.

This is a tradition the school does each year.

Fifth grade students were excited to end their last year at their elementary with a little fun in the sun.

They are also ready to have some freedom.

"I like babysitting because I like kids and it's so much fun. I'm also going camping for the summer too," said fifth grader, Jordyn Arnold.

Another special treat for students?

Staff let them out an hour earlier than usual.