Atlantic hurricane season starts Thursday

June starts tomorrow...and along with it -- the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters say it could be a busy one.

They're predicting 11 to 17 named storms this season.

Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes --- with four becoming "major" hurricanes.

That means -- four are predicted to become a category 3 or higher -- with winds of at least 111 miles an hour.

We've already had Tropical Storm Arlene -- which formed in April.

The next name on the list is "Bret".

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June first to November 30th.