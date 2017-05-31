Iowa kids need foster care families

Hundreds of children, in Iowa, are waiting for foster families.

Foster families are needed when kids are separated from their families and sometimes this means being not only separated from their parents, but also their siblings.

The Tucker girls and their parents have opened up their home to bring in three foster care siblings. The girls say it's given them an opportunity to make a difference along with their parents.

"I guess that the best thing is you see the change, they come to you weak and frail and a few months later, they are stronger, independent," said 14-year-old Sydney Tucker, Foster Big Sister.

"I'm watching them grow and having fun with them and you get to protect them," said 14-year-old Bayley Tucker, Foster Care Sister.

The Tuckers are on their fifth family of siblings. Iowa Kids Net has a process of working to keeping brothers and sisters together. Julie Tucker says she can empathize how it would feel for kids and parents to have to be separated.

"That would be devastating, first of all to have your kids taken from you but knowing they are all separated that would be 10x worse," said Julie Tucker

Right now there are 292 children in the foster care system in Iowa, needing a family.

"The fear in their eyes and they are just not relaxed and as you nurture them and are with them, through time they become relaxed and they become just typical kids, it's pretty amazing," said Chris Tucker, Foster Dad.

11-year old Jayna says she even gets to play an important role.

"I"m the youngest of the family so I really don't get to experience being a big sister, so I feel like a big sister," said 11-year-old, Jayna Tucker.

While saying goodbye to the kids isn't easy, Julie says, its never a reason to not help out.

"It is hard, it is difficult because you do have love for them and that connection, however, when you have a relationship with the biological family you see that bond there as well and you have more of a desire to make that happen," continues Julie Tucker.

When there are not enough homes to take kids in, the children have to live in emergency shelters. If you are not ready to be a full-time foster parent, you can be a respite provider. Respite providers assist foster parents with over night care or when they have to leave for a few days for work or a funeral etc.

If you are interested in being a foster care parent, you can contact Iowa Kids Net at (800) 243-0756 or visit them at www.iowakidsnet.com.