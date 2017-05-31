Sioux City Police throw pool party for 5th grade graduates

To congratulate Sioux City students graduating from the 5th grade and heading off to junior high in the fall, the Sioux City Police Department threw a pool party at the Riverside public swimming pool, Wednesday.

The annual afternoon of fun in the sun is put on by the Sioux City Youth Bureau.

5th graders from throughout the Sioux City school district were treated to a free swim and all the free food they could eat.

Officers say it's a fun way for them to interact with the Sioux City students.

"It's a good way to give a sendoff to all the 5th grade kids and let them interact with law enforcement in a positive light. And we promote them to have a safe, happy and fun summer," said crime prevention officer, Lori Noltze.

The much anticipated pool party has been a 20 year tradition at the Riverside pool.

This year's 5th grade class was lucky enough to get to enjoy an absolutely beautiful afternoon.