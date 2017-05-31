Online state licensing for fireworks sales in Iowa now open - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Online state licensing for fireworks sales in Iowa now open

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Des Moines, IA (SUBMITTED) -

The State Fire Marshal has opened its online licensing portal to permit the sale of consumer fireworks.  

The online portal also allows fireworks wholesalers to register in Iowa, so that they can provide consumer fireworks to retail sellers.  Information about the licensing and registration appears online: http://www.dps.state.ia.us/fm/building/licensing/consumerfireworksindex.shtml

The online licensing and registration program implements Senate File 489, which was signed into law on May 9, 2017.  The new law allows for the sale of consumer fireworks by persons or companies licensed by the State Fire Marshal.  Any restrictions on the use of fireworks are determined by city and county officials. Emergency Administrative Rules are available online: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/law/administrativeRules/emergencyDocs

Sales of consumer fireworks are allowed between June 1 and July 8 each year, and from December 10 to January 3.  Temporary stands can be used for consumer fireworks sales between June 13 and July 8.

Consumer fireworks include such things as roman candles, bottle rockets, firecrackers, and ground spinners.   Previously, the only fireworks that were legal in Iowa were novelties such as sparklers, caps and snakes. Iowa joins 43 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing the sale of consumer fireworks.

Display fireworks – the pyrotechnics that municipalities and businesses use for large-scale public displays – require licensed operators to discharge the fireworks show.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regulates the use of display fireworks. City and county officials also may restrict or prohibit the use of display fireworks.

