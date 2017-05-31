Norfolk Catholic announces new district president - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk Catholic announces new district president

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

The Norfolk Catholic school district has picked its next president.

Dr. Don Ridder will take over as district president beginning in July. He most recently served as principal of Holy Name School in Omaha.

Ridder will be the first district president for Norfolk Catholic since Troy Berryman stepped down from the position last February. Norm Hale was to take over the position in July, but was killed in a car accident in April.

