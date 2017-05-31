Sioux City is one step closer to fireworks sales

Iowa is one step closer to the legal sale of most fireworks, statewide, for the first time in more than 70-years.

The State Fire Marshal has now opened online licensing for firework sales.

This application is the first step in being able to sell most fireworks anywhere in Iowa.

It's a major step for a state that outlawed most fireworks before the outbreak of World War II.

Changes will also come for local laws governing fireworks."

A week and a half ago, the Sioux City City Council approved the use of fireworks within city limits at certain times and places.

That's a reversal of a city ordinance banning their use.

The move follows a new state law that expanded the definition of legal fireworks in Iowa that also allows their sale.

"June 1st through July 8th is the time frame that's set forth by the state to allow sales of fireworks within the city," said Nicole DuBois, city attorney for the city of Sioux City. "June 13th would be the temporary structure sales. And of course June 1st is the permanent structure sales."

Sales, from both temporary and permanent structures, will continue through July 8th.

There will also be sales from December 10th to January 3rd.

The state requires a license to allow the sale of fireworks.

Applications became available Wednesday afternoon, the day before the June 1st sales start date.

The permit application was supposed to be received by Sioux City Fire Rescue 14 days before the first day of sales. But, local fire officials were waiting on the state's license application to be made available.

"Normally, of course we do a lot of rules adoption because we are a regulatory agency, and normally in a perfect world I've seen in past experience, it usually takes about anywhere from six to nine months to get rules adopted from point A to point B and basically we did this from basically the latter part of April to today's date," said Jeffrey Quigle, the state Fire Marshal.

Now that the state has made applications available, people can apply for a permit with the city of Sioux City to sell by going to the city website.

They just have to show proof they've applied at the federal level.

And, there is no cap on how many permits the city will allow.

"We haven't received any applications yet, so it may be more of a condensed time frame that we'll have to process them," said DuBois. "But we'll do the best that we can once that process begins."

Since this is the first time this is being implemented since the new law, the State Fire Marshal says they are treating this as a test period for the next round that starts in December.

Once people can show proof they applied for the state license, they are able to apply for a permit with the city, at: https://www.sioux-city.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=5005&Itemid=496

There are regulations people must follow to be able to sell fireworks in Sioux City.

They are required to have a certificate proving they have at least two-million dollars in liability insurance.

A lease agreement, or written permission from the property owners, to use the land for sales is also required.

Applicants must also pass an on-site inspection once the application, and plans, are approved.

As far as safety goes, there are requirements for the sale locations, including a fire extinguisher, signage, and emergency lighting for permanent structures.

For temporary structures, there are requirements regarding the number of exits, flame breaks, fire extinguishers and more.