Longtime SD fireworks retailer doesn't worry about Iowa sellers cutting into his business

These fireworks laws may be new in Iowa, but they've been in place in neighboring South Dakota.

The owner of Lantis Fireworks, in North Sioux City, says the company has existed for 77 years.

It's a business, he says, he is proud to have.

And while there will be some competition in Sioux City, Don Lantis says he is not concerned about his sales.

He says it will take a lot of work for Sioux City sellers to get their businesses going in the short time frame.

"I've been doing it my whole life, literally my whole life and it just, I go to meetings all the time," said Lantis. "People say, oh you went to conventions in September, yeah it started seven in the morning. I get done at midnight at night for five days."

Lantis says there are other things to take into consideration when selling fireworks, including the challenges of weather and temporary structures.

He says that he would sell wholesale to people who will be selling in Sioux City.