X's bats go silent in loss against Fargo-Moorhead; win streak ends at 8

The Explorers mustered just six hits in Game 3 against Fargo-Moorhead, ending their winning streak at eight games.

The lone Sioux City run came on a solo shot in the 5th inning from third baseman Josh Vitters.

X's pitcher Cody Forsythe falls short of a quality start, giving up one earned run on five hits in five innings.

Kevin McCanna struggled in one inning of relief, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks in the 6th.

Yhoxian Medina was the offensive MVP in this game, bringing three runs into score.

The winning pitcher is Cesilio Pimental. Pimental went 7.1 innings and allowed just one run on five hits with eight punch outs.

The Explorers play the Redhawks in Game 4 Thursday night to decide the series.