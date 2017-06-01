1 Remsen-St. Mary's blows out Harris-Lake Parks in four innings

No. 1 ranked Remsen St. Mary's defended their home field against Harris-Lake Park handily, winning 15-0.

The defending Class 1A champs got it going early in the 1st inning. David Grady tapped a ground ball to shortstop and beat out the throw and Colin Schroeder came in to score.

Later in the inning, Grady scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. The Hawks got two more runs in the inning on a pair of throwing errors.

Remsen-St. Mary's next game is at undefeated West Sioux-Hawarden.