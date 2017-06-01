#1 Remsen-St. Mary's blows out Harris-Lake Parks in four innings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

#1 Remsen-St. Mary's blows out Harris-Lake Parks in four innings

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -

No. 1 ranked Remsen St. Mary's defended their home field against Harris-Lake Park handily, winning 15-0. 

The defending Class 1A champs got it going early in the 1st inning. David Grady tapped a ground ball to shortstop and beat out the throw and Colin Schroeder came in to score.

Later in the inning, Grady scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. The Hawks got two more runs in the inning on a pair of throwing errors.

Remsen-St. Mary's next game is at undefeated West Sioux-Hawarden. 

