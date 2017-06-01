Le Mars comes back to beat Emmetsburg in extra innings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars comes back to beat Emmetsburg in extra innings

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

Le Mars scores three in the 7th to send the game to extra innings, then steals the win from Emmetsburg on a walk-off double in the 8th inning and edge out the E-Hawks 5-4. 

Emmetsburg dominated the majority of the game. Emmetsburg pitcher Mikayla Frerichs strikes out Katelyn Raymond to end a scoring threat in the 6th and the E-Hawks took a 4-1 lead into the final inning. 

But the bats awoke at the right time for the Bulldogs. In the 7th, Jenn Schneider looped one into center field and Annie Ellis came into score to cut the deficit to two runs.

Brooke Haage stepped up to the plate next and smashed a two-run line drive to the left-center field wall.

The Bulldogs hold the E-Hawks scoreless in the top of the 8th and walk-off on a game-winning double in the home half of the inning. 

The win brings Le Mars to 4-5 on the season. They play 2-win Estherville Lincoln Central on Thursday. 

