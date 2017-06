Authorities say one person is dead, 11 are hurt and two are missing after an explosion at a Wisconsin corn mill late last night.

Authorities say one person is dead, 11 are hurt and two are missing after an explosion at a Wisconsin corn mill late last night.

The blast at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria could be heard for miles.

There were 16 workers at the plant at the time of the explosion.

Two of the workers were unhurt.

The blast knocked out to more than 1,500 homes.

Investigators are working to determine what triggered the explosion.