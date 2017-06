Update:

Nobody was hurt, and northbound traffic on Highway 75 reopened on Thursday, just before 5 p.m.

Previous Story:

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said a semi crashed around 5 a.m. Thursday between Hinton and Merrill, Iowa on Highway 75.



At this time, officials are detouring northbound traffic to C60 and 260th in Hinton while they upright the semi.



There have been no reports of injuries at this time.