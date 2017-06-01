Heat and humidity take over the region

Our nice stretch of weather isn't going anywhere as we work into our Thursday. Temperatures will be even warmer as southerly flow takes over but this will also make the feel outside a bit more humid. Highs will be climbing into the 80s across much of the area with some upper 70s across our northern neighborhoods. A warm front will bring the slight chance of storms to the region late this evening into tonight but these are looking widely spread if they develop. We can't rule out an isolated stronger cell either so make sure you stay tuned.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day as we get those SW winds to kick in. This will pump our temps near and above 90° across the area with even more humidity. The trailing cold front will bring a chance of storms Friday night into Saturday but again these chances are looking fairly slim. Highs slowly start to lower as we step through the weekend into next week as high pressure builds in. Temps will be going from the upper 80s Saturday down into the upper 70s to near 80° for the middle of next week under mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer