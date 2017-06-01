Tribal chairman found not guilty in pipeline protest

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault has been found not guilty of disorderly conduct during early protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline

Archambault and Tribal Councilman Dana Yellow Fat were arrested last Aug. 12 for allegedly pushing back against a line of law officers. They testified Wednesday that they were only trying to protect some older tribal members.

Jurors returned verdicts of not guilty for both men in less than 20 minutes.

The Standing Rock tribe led the opposition against the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.