Dakota Access pipeline expected to begin shipping Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dakota Access pipeline expected to begin shipping Thursday

Posted:
BISMARK, ND (AP) -

The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which is expected to begin shipping oil to contractors on Thursday, will face scrutiny later this summer over whether it violated North Dakota rules during construction.

North Dakota's Public Service Commission is looking into whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and shrubs, and whether it improperly reported the discovery of Native American artifacts. No artifacts were disturbed.

ETP says it didn't intentionally do anything wrong. If the three-member commission decides differently, the company could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Regulators decided during a Wednesday meeting to hold hearings in either July or August.

ETP said earlier this month that the $3.8 billion pipeline would begin transporting crude on June 1 to fulfill contracts with shippers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.