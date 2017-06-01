Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a rollover near Sioux River Ro - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a rollover near Sioux River Road

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are responding to a rollover vehicle near 5000 block of Sioux River Road-Stone Park west side Thursday around noon. 

KTIV has a crew on the way and will have more details as soon as possible.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.