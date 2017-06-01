Jury seated in BPI vs. ABC lawsuit; trial begins June 5th

The 16 person jury is seated in the $1.9 billion lawsuit of BPI against ABC.

11 females and 5 males makeup the 12 jurors and 4 alternates.

Thursday jurors were asked a number of questions from both sides.

Some included if they had heard of BPI or their owners -- Eldon or Regina Roth, if they knew what lean finely texture beef or LFTB was, whether or not they have a negative view of the media and where if jurors read the label when they buy ground beef.

Jurors were dismissed for a number of reasons some included: hardships with caring for family members, unable to go such a long time, possibly eight weeks, with out working or medical purposes.

Jurors are paid $50 a day plus 42 cents per mile. The trial is expected to last eight weeks or 38 days; there will be no court on July 3rd or 4th.

Jurors will not be sequestered for the trial, however that issue may need to be revisited when it comes time for deliberation.

Attorneys will convene Friday in court for final motions and objections.

Trial begins Monday, June 5th at 8:30 a.m. with opening statements.

Then will proceed with the plaintiffs, BPI.

Since this trial is expected to last eight weeks, ABC may not present any evidence until July.