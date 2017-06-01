UPDATE: Woodbury County Attorney to review report on Anthon Rescue Squad

UPDATE:

PREVIOUSLY:

The Anthon, Iowa Rescue Squad is under investigation by the Iowa State Auditor after she identified about $100,000 in improper and unsupported disbursements over a six-year period from 2009 to 2014.

Documents obtained by KTIV show State Auditor Mary Mosiman was contacted by a collection agency regarding a credit card established in the Rescue Squad's name which they weren't aware of.

Mosiman's investigation identified nearly $91,900.65 in expenditures she called "improper". $80,940.58 of that total was made up of payments on credit cards established in the name of Kristine Roggatz, who was the squad's secretary and treasurer from 2003 to 2014.

The investigation uncovered payments to four credit cars, including a Staples credit card, a CitiBusiness Platinum Select Card, a Commerce Bank Card, and a Sam's Club Discover credit card.

Other disbursements called "improper" by Mosiman include 19 cash withdrawals made at ATMs, and purchases from phone service providers, online vendors, and retail vendors.

Mosiman said bank statements before January 1st, 2009 were not available for the rescue squad's bank account, and payments were made on the Staples and CitiBusiness credit cards in that same month. As a result, Mosiman says it's possible additional funds were issued from the rescue squad's account for these personal credit card accounts.